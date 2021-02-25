Mr. Dana Robert “Baldy” Baldwin, 73, of Hydetown, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Dana was born on Nov. 16, 1947, in Titusville to the late Francis “Bob” R. and Lila (McGinnis) Baldwin. He married Sandy Bronson on June 26, 1971.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1966 and attended school in Philadelphia for Radiology.
Dana was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 20, 1968 and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 13, 1970 with the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed with Pennzoil for 28 years, 18 of those as an electrician, when they closed. He then worked at Webco in Oil City and with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in the Seneca and Harborcreek offices.
Dana was a member of the Titusville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was an avid football fan and especially loved his Steelers. He passed that passion on to his children. Dana also enjoyed golfing and wrestling (especially attending the Pa. State Tournament with his brother and the boys). He loved all things car-related. He was most passionate about his family and lived for his loving wife and children. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world and he enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them.
Dana is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Hydetown; his children, Dawn Eldred and husband, Steve, of Centerville, Bryan Baldwin and wife, Karen, of Centerville, and Shane Baldwin and wife, Lisa, of Freedom; eight grandchildren, Rachel Eldred, Tori Corklin and husband, Jayce, Matthew Eldred and fiancé, Kasey, Leah Bush and husband, Jade, Joe Baldwin, Alexa Baldwin, Ian Eldred and Avery Baldwin; four great-grandchildren, Owen Eldred, Mya Corklin, JoAnna Corklin and Vayda Bush. He is also survived by his twin brother, Darral Baldwin and wife, Mary, of Hydetown, brother, Kerry Baldwin, of Titusville, an Uncle George Baldwin, of Centerville, and in-laws John and Edith Bronson, of Centerville. Dana is also survived by his loving nephews, Aaron Baldwin and wife, Tanya, Andy Baldwin and wife, Jennifer, Jeff Sr. and fiancé, Stacey, and Bob and wife, Katie, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday, Feb 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
A private interment for the family will follow at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Dept., 12666 Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, Diabetes Association of America, 112 Washington PL #1520, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 or to your local American Cancer Society.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
