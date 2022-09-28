F. Donald Betts, age 97, of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday September 22, 2022 at Rolling Fields.
He was born on March 26, 1925 in Meadville, PA to the late Wallace E. and Mary (Brest) Betts. He married Geraldine Tanner on November 12, 1942. She preceded him in death in 2007.
Don attended Meadville High School until 1942 when he left for the Army. He proudly served in the United States Army as a chemical truck driver. He was part of the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge and received a Bronze Star. After returning from the military, Don owned SC Betts Moving and Storage and then owned Betts Town and Country Motel. He then worked at Rex Carpenter Meat Packing and then worked for Lord Corporation for 10 years. Upon retirement, he worked for his sons at Betts Brothers Collision in Titusville, PA.
Don was of the Methodist faith. He was a lifetime member of Conneaut Lake Fire Department. He loved the Steelers. He enjoyed hunting and gardening. He ran the bingo hall at the fire department for 27 years. He loved his Chevrolets and his dogs.
Don is survived by his five sons, Donald Betts and his wife, Sharon of Fort Myers, FL, William Betts and his wife, Dorothy of Meadville, PA, Jeffery Betts and his wife, Jenny of Cambridge Springs, PA, David Betts and his wife, Lisa of Atlantic, PA and Michael Betts and his wife, Jada of Conneaut Lake, PA, 16 grandchildren, Gerilynn, Kelly, Jamison, Jason, Kevin, Bradley, Timothy, Jade, Kaelyn, Aubrey, Kyler, Kameron, Josh, Kaytee, Jeffery and Jill and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Samuel Betts and his sister, Eunice Frederick.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Dickson Funeral Home, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Russ Hixson of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating. Don will be laid to rest at Greendale Cemetery with full military honors provided by VFW Post #2006.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Please sign Don’s online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.
