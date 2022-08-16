Terry L. Smith, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Terry was born on Nov. 21, 1962, in Titusville to Thomas Fay and Elizabeth McClelland Hewitt. She married Richard F. Smith on June 19, 1982.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Terry and her husband, Rick, owned and operated the Powder Horn Café in Titusville for many years. She was also employed at Webco Industries as an inspector for 17 years.
Terry loved spending time with her family and friends at their camp, going on ATV rides with her husband, spoiling her grandchildren any chance she got, sewing and quilting, decorating cakes, and always having an eye for farmhouse décor.
She is survived by her husband, Rick, of Titusville; her mother, Elizabeth Hewitt and husband, Richard, of DeLand, Florida; three sons, Larry Smith and wife, Holly, Thomas Smith and wife, Elizabeth, and Ryan Smith, all of Titusville; six grandchildren, Mason, Miles, Kellen, Gavin, Caiden, and Lydia Smith, of Titusville; her siblings, Debbie Pippin and husband, Dennis, of DeLand, Florida, Bob Baron and companion, Debbie Stanbro, of DeLand, Florida, Tammy Hershey, of Jamestown, New York, and Mike Fay, of Titusville; two sisters-in-law, Susan Lake and husband, Rodney, of Titusville, and Kristen Patrick, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Fay.
Family and friends may attend a celebration of life for Terry on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. at 5 p.m. Friends are encouraged to prepare their own memories and share at this time also. The family will continue to greet extended family and friends until 7 p.m.
A live stream of this event can be viewed on Terry’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Titusville Elks Lodge #26, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Moose 84, 614 W. Central Ave., Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, or to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. Johns St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
