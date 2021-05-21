Clifford Noel Kelly, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed peacefully through death to eternal life on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at home surrounded in love by family.
Cliff was born in Union City on Aug. 14, 1949, to Dennis and Sylvia Kelly.
He was a 1967 graduate of Townville High School. At Townville, he played football, basketball, volleyball and track. Later, he played in adult softball leagues and enjoyed golfing.
In 1971, Cliff graduated from Edinboro State College. Before his retirement, Cliff taught school 14 years in Pennsylvania, 12 of those years at Cambridge Springs Elementary, and 30 years in St. Lucie County, Florida. He coached and officiated youth and high school sports many of those years.
He was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
Cliff loved his family. He celebrated 49 years of marriage with his wife, Nancy, who survives. Nancy and he were blessed with sons; Scott (Alison), of Waterford, Ryan (Megan), of Corry, and Sean (Judith), of St. Augustine, Florida; a daughter, Sarah, of Vero Beach; grandchildren, Brayden, Cathleen, Adalyn, Leila and Malia. In addition, he is survived by brothers, Dennis (Sally), of Clifton, Virginia, and Michael (Gloria), of Centerville; sister, Kitty (Tom) Wentz, of Guys Mills, and brother-in-law, John (Lisa) Bucksbee, of Bellevue, Nebrasks; aunt, Nola McCrillis, of Vero Beach, and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Bucksbee.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury U.M. Church, 1708 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, on June 30 at 2 p.m. with a service to follow at Little Cooley U.M. Church, Centerville, Pa., on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury U.M. Church or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared online at millenniumcremationservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.