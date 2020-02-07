Theresa C. Newberry, 94, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Salamanca, New York on Jan. 21, 1926 to the late Joseph and Clara Rice Newberry.
Theresa worked as a housekeeper for many families in the area, including the Padens and the Jones.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. They knew her as the best babysitter in town. She also loved Christmas time. She was also an avid collector of dolls, Christmas bears and Christmas Barbies.
Theresa is survived by two daughters; Melody Rose and husband, Mike, and Lisa Newberry and companion, Glen Edwards, both, of Centerville; six grandchildren, David McCann and wife, Laurie, of Pleasantville, Shawn Kinnear and wife, Natasha, of Brunswick, Georgia, Ronnie Nichols and companion, Tabitha Johnson, of Titusville, Wendy Black and husband, Ben, of Columbia, South Carolina, Jennifer Sandrock and companion, Mike Alex, of Seneca, and Ashley Hernandez and husband, Antonio, of San Antonio, Texas; 19 great-grandchildren; Sarah Proper, Kevin Proper, Siabhan Wright, Gage McCann, Zoe McCann, Nicole McCann, Taylor Speer, Elaena Baldwin, Natalee Kinnear, Charlotte Kinnear, Brianna Black, Kaitlin Black, Natalie Sandrock, Alayna Sandrock, McKenzie Sandrock, Emma McConnell, Keagan Holes, Kaden Holes and Konner Holes; and numerous great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April Kinnear; and two brothers, Bernie and Gerald Newberry.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, 12666 Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
