Mr. George E. Moronski, 65, of Marienville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after battling mental and physical challenges for many years.
George was born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Titusville to the late Joseph and Anna Hays Moronski.
He was a graduate of Youngsville High School, class of 1972.
George was employed at the Warren State Hospital for many years.
He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, riding his bike, watching old movies and listening to Elvis Presley.
George is survived by three sisters, Linda Carlson and husband, Kenneth, of Tonawanda, New York; Judith Hepler and husband, William, of Homosassa, Florida and Virginia Adessa and husband, Louis, of Horseheads, New York; three brothers, Joseph Moronski, and wife, Carolyn, of Clarence, New York, Glenn Moronski, of Lady Lake, Florida and Richard Moronski and wife, Janet, of Grand Valley; a sister-in-law Debbie Moronski, of Grand Valley and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and David Moronski; and two nephews, Michael Carlson and Mark Adessa.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Inurnment will be at Sanford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, Pa. 16214.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.