Thomas Chesar M.D., 55, of Oil City, gained his wings on April 18, 2021 after a courageous bout with cancer.
Tom was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 28, 1965, and was the son of Mary Ann Benio Chesar and the late Thomas Chesar.
He graduated from Lakeland High School and the University of Scranton, where he got his masters degree. He then got his doctorate from Hahnemann University.
Tom married the former Mary Ellen Snyder on Nov. 23, 1998 at Our Lady Help of Christian Church and she survives.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Lions Club. Tom enjoyed comic books, playing cards, board games, Xbox, disc golf, wrestling, his work as a doctor helping people and especially watching his boys sporting events.
He is survived by his mother and sons; Jack “Jimmy” Snyder, Paul Chesar and Carl Chesar.
Tom was also survived by a brother, Ted Chesar and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by in-laws, Barb and Carl Snyder.
Visitation will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Friday, April 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, with Fr. Ian McElrath presiding.
Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at 333 E. Carson St. #441E, Pittsburgh Pa. 15219 or Titusville Area Hospital, 406 W. Oak St, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Online condolences may be sent to reinselfuneralhome.com.
(1) comment
So very sorry to hear about DR. Chesar! He took good care of me when I returned to Titusville, occasionally! I haven't been back up for over 5 years, and I had heard he was no longer in Titusville! We are sending our Deepest Condolences and our heart felt Sympathies to his family!
Sincerely,
Shirley & Corky Westfall
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.