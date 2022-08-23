Wade A. Spence Sr., 102, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1920, in Sigel, Pa., the son of Benjamin H. and Nettie Hidinger Spence. He was married to Alice DeForce Spence for over 70 years. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2021.
Wade was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1937 and attended Thiel College. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Aug. 26, 1942, and in 1943 entered flight training school at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. During his service as a Naval Pilot, he had the distinction of flying the Martin “Mars” SEAplane in the South Pacific. Wade was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant (jg) on Aug. 26, 1946. He returned to Thiel College and graduated in 1949 with a bachelors degree in Physics.
He was employed by the former Universal Cyclops as a supervisor in the press department for 21 years and was a project engineer for many years at Masonite in Titusville, Pa. and Laurel, Mississippi. After retiring, he and his wife returned to Titusville where they owned an antique business and did estate sales. Wade was past president of the Crawford County Antique Dealers Association and a board member of Master Antenna. He was an avid hunter and gardener all his life.
Survivors include, one daughter, Leslie Hipwell McNierney, of Titusville; three sons, Wayde A. Spence II and his wife, Debbie, of Meadville, Roger W. Spence and his wife, Debbie, of Pleasantville, and Randy M. Spence, of Lacey Springs, Alabama; grandchildren, Laura C. Hipwell, of Centerville, Richard A. Hipwell and his companion, Brigid Fray, of Whitefish, Montana, Adam M. McKee, of Wenatchee, Washington and Amy Sparks, of Carlisle, Pa.; five great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Betty Martin, of Oil City, and Joanne Battles, of Newark, Delaware and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Kenneth, Lester, Wayne, Floyd, Frederick, and David Spence, and sisters, Ethel Thayer and Phalla Scott.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service for Wade and Alice will be conducted at 1 p.m. from the funeral home.
A livestream of the service can be viewed on Wade’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Full military rites will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or Hospice of Crawford Co., 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
