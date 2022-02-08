Thomas Eugene Taylor, 76, a resident of Cambridge Corry, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the retirement community.
He lived in Erie for 25 years, and in Titusville, Tucson, Arizona, and Corry.
Thomas was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in Titusville to the late Floyd and Lillian (Miller) Taylor.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School and played saxophone in the marching band.
Thomas was employed as a janitor and maintenance with Erie Ins., the Erie County Court House, Erie YMCA and at Henry’s Restaurant.
He is survived by several cousins and a niece.
Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Taylor.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
