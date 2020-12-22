Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born on April 30, 1953 in New Kensington, to the late Chalmer A. and Alfreda McKinnon Wedekind. He married Severa Fajanil on Feb. 22, 1979 in the city of Olongapo in the Philippines.
He attended Titusville school and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy.
Paul worked for Andover Industries in Ohio, Homerwood and for the Titusville Herald and Oil City Derrick as a newspaper carrier.
He loved to travel. He walked and hitchhiked to every state except Delaware. He was proud to have attended the original Woodstock festival. Paul enjoyed electronics and anything in the robotics field, hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.
He was a member of the Titusville Evangelical Wesleyan Church and was a sponsor for AA.
Paul is survived by his wife, of Titusville; three children, Mary Lewis and husband, Benjamin, of Meadvile, Paul Wedekind and wife, Holly, of Hot Springs, Virginia, and David Wedekind and wife, Nicki, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Michael, Kevin and Lindsey Lewis and Elena Wedekind; two brothers, John Wedekind and wife, Bonnie, of Binghamton, New York, and Mark Wedekind and wife, Elizabeth, of Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with pastor Ben Hessler, of the Titusville Evangelical Wesleyan Church, officiating.
Interment will be at the Wedekind Family Cemetery in Shippenville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, Pa. 16505.
