Marjorie Elizabeth Bogle Thompson, of Mount Pleasant, Texas and Titusville, Pa. peacefully passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 at Titus Regional Medical Center.
Maggie was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Russell Owen and Vera Lewis Bogle on July 15, 1929. She married S.G. (Pete) Thompson in Austin, Texas on Feb. 19, 1945.
She attended Austin High School and Lamar Institute of Technology. An artist and trained interior designer, Maggie was known for her style and ability to create exquisite living spaces. She was a connoisseur of fine antiques. She was our loving mother, our Mimi, our Aunt Margey, and our Maggie.
Maggie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, Pa., and was an active member of Presbyterian Women at that church for many years. As a member of Presbyterian Women, she redesigned the interior of the former Emerson Place Presbyterian Home in Titusville. She was a past member of the Ladies Aid Society of Palestine, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Owen Bogle, her mother, Vera Lewis Bogle, and her brother James Owen Bogle.
Maggie is survived by her loving spouse of 77 years, S.G. (Pete) Thompson, of Mt. Pleasant and Titusville. She is survived by her children, Bonnie J. Thompson, of Mt. Pleasant, Stanley R. Thompson and his wife, Jackie, of Mt. Pleasant, Rebecca Thompson Gavin and husband, David, of Centerville, and Jane Thompson Watson and husband, Duane, of Pleasantville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Sparks Hasbrouck and husband, Bret, of Titusville, Gaily R. Thompson, of Mt. Pleasant, Robert R. Sparks, of Mt. Pleasant, Joseph C. Thompson, of Titusville, Catherine Sparks Shepard and husband, Marc, of Belton, Texas, Sarah Thompson Sampson and husband, Matt, of The Woodlands, Texas, Abigail Watson-Popescu and husband, Cristian, of Titusville, Eliza Watson Parish and husband, Chad, of Mt. Pleasant, and Jarrett Watson and partner, Erin Sullivan, of Sewickley, Pa.; 13 great-grandchildren survive her, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maggie is survived by her sister, June Bogle Sadoti, of Panorama Village, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are with Bates, Cooper and Sloan Funeral Home, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Interment will be in the Thompson Family Cemetery on the 6T Ranch in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. for immediate family and friends. No calling hours will be observed. The service will be officiated by Father Ariel Cortes and Father Robert Cigginero.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children – Texas.
