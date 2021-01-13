Carol M. (nee Armstrong) Bancroft, 73, of Willoughby, Ohio passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in Titusville.
Carol had worked for more than 25 years in the meat departments of Stop-n-Shop and Giant Eagle before retiring. She enjoyed golfing with her husband, Larrie, and after retirement, she loved her retirement spent in Florida. She was also a great cook and enjoyed baking.
She was the loving mother of Vicki L. (Pete) Pozzuto and Mark E. Bancroft; cherished grandmother of Peter, Michael, Lexi, Blake and Samantha; sister of Louise Himes, Lois (Gary) Winans, Don (Jill) Armstrong, and Kenny (Kathi) Armstrong, and aunt of nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larrie E. Bancroft, in 2020; parents, Kenneth and Alta (nee Greathouse) Armstrong; and brother-in-law, Dan Himes.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, Ohio where a Celebration of the Life service for both Carol and Larrie will take place at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit MCVfuneralhomes.com.
