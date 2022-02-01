John Dexter Endres, 79, of 450 Snowbury Street, Erie, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
John was born on April 11, 1942, in Washington D.C. He was the son of the late Gloria and John Bedow.
He attended Titusville Schools, and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1960, whom he loved dearly.
He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy.
John worked at Cytemp Specialty Steel before moving to Erie and retiring from Saint Vincent Health Center.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie (Harriger), of 54 years; three sons, John Endres and wife, Wendy, of Titusville, Shane Endres, of Titusville, and Steve Dennis, of Richardson, Texas; his grandchildren, Nickolas (Desirae) and Nathan (Allison), of Pittsburgh, Jade, Leah, and Cole, of Titusville, Harrison, of Richardson, Texas, Cody, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Maximus, of Erie, as well as a great-granddaughter, Gemma, of Pittsburgh; a brother Ed Bedow (Brenda), of Grand Valley, and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by a son, Troy Brett Endres; a brother, Jack D. Bedow, and two sisters, Kathy Lamey and Jeanne “Pix” Hathaway.
No public calling hours will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions can be made to Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie Pa. 16511.
