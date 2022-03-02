Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 25, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kathy was born on Feb. 19, 1953 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Harold Delp and Mary Elizabeth Knapp Delp.
She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.
Kathy enjoyed baking, gardening, playing bingo, fishworld on Facebook, and her pet dogs. She was interested in Native American culture and an avid collector of many things.
Kathy is survived by four children, Richard Delp, of Oil City, Roger Delp and wife, Jennifer, of Blairsville, Marcie Kay, of Oil City, and Martin Kay, of Oil City; ten grandchildren, which includes grandson, Brandon Kay, whom she raised; eight great- grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas “Tom” Delp, David B. Delp and Kenneth “Mike” Delp; three sisters, Maxine Struchen, Darlene Fike, and Susan Edmiston, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold W. “Buck” Delp Jr., Albert L. “Tub” Delp, Charles R. “Bob” Delp, and John “Joe” Delp, and a sister, A. Jean McCurry.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
