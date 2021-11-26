Gary R. Sellen, 63, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gary was born on Nov. 25, 1957, in Titusville to the late Thomas R. and Lois (Schweitzer) Sellen.
He attended Titusville area schools.
Gary had previously worked doing asbestos abatement on military bases, was with Queen Cutlery until the closing of the plant, and most recently worked as a logger.
He loved fishing, hunting, scuba diving and cutting trees.
Gary is survived by his companion, Misty Snyder, of Oil City; his children, Charity Brown and husband, Joseph Jr., of Oil City, Kimberly Brockway and husband, Matthew, Jesse Sellen and wife, Carrie, and Kaitlyn Sellen, all of Titusville; brothers, Rod Sellen and wife, Mary, of Meadville, Darel Sellen and wife, Dianna, of Titusville; sisters, Susan Snyder and husband, Paul, of Spartansburg, and Holly Sterling, of Titusville; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
