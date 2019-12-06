Jeffrey Nelson “Jeff” Jones, of Titusville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home in Titusville.
Jeff was a lifelong resident of Titusville. He was born on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Wyndham C. “Brud” Jones and Maxine Nelson Jones. He is now reunited with them in heaven.
Jeff was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1975 where he was a member of the football and track teams.
He was married to Joan Rosman on Aug. 29, 1981, in Titusville.
Jeff had worked many years in the family business, Jones Brothers Inc., in the body shop and parts department. He went on to work for Griffin Bossard and Hovis Auto Supply. He was introduced to the auto industry as a young boy and selected that as his career, working with his father, uncles and cousins.
Jeff was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 264. In his younger days, he played guitar and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, swimming, golfing and sitting around the campfire. He enjoyed many summer trips to Van Buren Bay, Chautauqua and Canadohta Lakes, as well as Lake Erie. After his mother passed in 2009, he watched over his father and later moved into the family home to help care for Brud until his passing in 2016. Jeff loved holiday gatherings with family, friends, music and laughter.
Jeff is survived by his pride and joy, his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Jones; his wife Joanie, both of Titusville; his sister, Jennifer Jones Herring and husband, Dale “Scooter” Herring, of Erie; two nephews, Brandon M. Herring, of Pittsburgh and Christian G. Herring, of Erie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His cousin, Philip “PG” Jones was like a brother to him.
Family and friends will be received at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, and Mr. Thomas Newcombe, director of senior adult and youth ministries, officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA, 22215 or to the Titusville Area Hospital, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
