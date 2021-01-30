Mrs. Nancy W. Anderson, 83, of Chapmanville passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at her residence.
Nancy was born on May 11, 1937, in Meadville to the late Merle and Ruth (Fitch) Willis. She married George Anderson on Sept. 14, 1957.
She was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1955.
Nancy was formerly employed as a secretary for Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp., Titusville Dental Arts and most recently an aide for Maplewood Elementary School, until her retirement.
She attended the Chapmanville Community Church, where she also served as secretary for the Sunday school.
Nancy enjoyed knitting, reading and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress and did alterations for many family, friends and professional people around the area.
She is survived by her husband, George, of Chapmanville; a son, Brian Anderson and wife, Linda, of Seven Fields; a daughter, Brenda Sharpe and husband, Tom, of Chapmanville; three grandchildren, Sarah Shupe and husband, Ben, of Sand Point, Idaho, Phillip Anderson and Kevin Anderson, of Seven Fields; a brother, Howard Willis, of Guys Mills, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family by Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville or to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
