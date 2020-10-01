Mr. Robert Ira Morris, 87, of 44334 Warner Rd., Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on April 26, 1933, in Titusville to the late Floyd and Flossie (Heliker) Morris. He married Jean Manross on June 28, 1952, at the Church of Christ in Centerville.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1950, and the first wrestler from Titusville to become a district champ and appear at regionals.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, entering the service in 1954. He served with the H&S 3rd Tank Battalion at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He earned the Nation Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was an armor intelligence specialist and honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1956.
Prior to, and after being in the Army, Robert was employed by Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. He attended classes and earned a degree in education from Clarion State College. He then went to Edinboro State College and earned his masters degree, and furthered his education at Westminster College obtaining an administration certificate.
Robert was an educator for the Titusville Area School District and coached football and wrestling. He was a principal at various times for all the elementary schools during his tenure, until his retirement.
Robert and his wife, Jean, owned and operated Morris Memorials, formerly Sheehan’s Memorials, for more than 20 years. He served on the Oil Creek Township board as a supervisor and road master.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Morris, of Titusville; four children, Steven Morris and wife, Kathryn, of Venice, Floirda, Sherry Exley, of Surprise, Arizona, Michael Morris and wife, Stephanie, of Union City, Sandra Hoban and husband, Michael, of Pleasantville; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Morris and wife, Kelsey, of Tampa, Florida, Adam Morris and wife, Alicia, of Orlando, Florida, Aaron Morris and wife, Ali, of Arlington, Virginia, Timothy Exley and wife, Mindy, of Surprise, Arizona, Jeanie Normille and husband, Robert, of Chandler, Arizona, Steven Exley of Surprise, Arizona, Nathan Morris and wife, Emily, of Titusville, Isaac Morris and wife, Breanna, of Stockton, Wisconsin, Katie Gilbert and husband, Cody, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Jeffrey Hoban and wife, Amanda, of Mercer; 11 great-grandchildren, TJ and Alania Exley, Thea and Bobbie Normille, Clay, Heath and Ariel Morris, Ezra, Eliza, and Alexander Morris, Jase and Drew Hoban.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved twin sister, Betty McIntyre, sister, Edith White; and brother, George Morris.
A private service is being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, with Pastor Fred Fry, of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, officiating.
Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213 or Hospice of Crawford Co., 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
