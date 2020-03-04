Stephen F. Tempest, 67

Stephen F. Tempest, age 67, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Tempest; two sons, James and Matthew Tempest; two granddaughters, Avery and Addison; two siblings, Mary Ellen (Dennis) Peden and David (Bonnie) Tempest; two brothers-in-law, Thomas (Sharon) Yockel and Jeffrey (Marie) Yockel and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Tempest.
Steve was born in Oil City and was the son of Leroy and Margery (English) Tempest. He was a graduate of Titusville High School and Gannon University.
Friends may call March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua, New York. His funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Canandaigua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Rochester @ Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, New York 14450 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be offered at johnsonkennedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.