Ruby Y. Cramer Stetz, 86 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Ruby Y. Cramer Stetz, 86

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 5:00 am

Ruby Y. Cramer Stetz, 86

Ruby Y. Cramer Stetz, 86, of Titusville passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruby was born on July 22, 1933, at Sykesville, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Daisy Wayland Smouse.

She was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville until her retirement in 1990.

Ruby was a member of  First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Ginger Barker and husband, David, of Titusville, a son, Scott Cramer and wife, Louise, of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Matthew Cramer and wife, Jackie, of Erie, Shalynn Cramer and companion, Bob McCool, of Rocky Grove, Whitney Proper and husband, Lukas, of Oil City, Sadie Zuendel and husband, Chad, of Titusville, Kayli Bradick and husband, Josh, of Townville, Hannah Hines and husband, Brett, of Slippery Rock, John McMahon and wife, Abby, of Pittsburgh, Nicki Thompson and husband, Benji, of North Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her two husbands, Reed G. Cramer, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1951 and passed away on Aug. 11, 1971, her second husband, Leo R. Stetz, of Reynoldsville, whom she married on Dec. 11, 1976 and passed away on Sept. 20, 1999; a son, Charles Cramer who died on Sept. 13, 2019; four brothers, Walter, Harry, Kenneth and Harold Smouse; and two sisters, Glendora Shanty and Doris Battagila.

A private service will be conducted for the family by Rev. Brian Borger of the First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to local Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
69°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 54°
Periods of rain late. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 55°/Low 40°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 53°/Low 41°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]