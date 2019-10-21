Ruby Y. Cramer Stetz, 86, of Titusville passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruby was born on July 22, 1933, at Sykesville, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Daisy Wayland Smouse.

She was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville until her retirement in 1990.

Ruby was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Ginger Barker and husband, David, of Titusville, a son, Scott Cramer and wife, Louise, of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Matthew Cramer and wife, Jackie, of Erie, Shalynn Cramer and companion, Bob McCool, of Rocky Grove, Whitney Proper and husband, Lukas, of Oil City, Sadie Zuendel and husband, Chad, of Titusville, Kayli Bradick and husband, Josh, of Townville, Hannah Hines and husband, Brett, of Slippery Rock, John McMahon and wife, Abby, of Pittsburgh, Nicki Thompson and husband, Benji, of North Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her two husbands, Reed G. Cramer, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1951 and passed away on Aug. 11, 1971, her second husband, Leo R. Stetz, of Reynoldsville, whom she married on Dec. 11, 1976 and passed away on Sept. 20, 1999; a son, Charles Cramer who died on Sept. 13, 2019; four brothers, Walter, Harry, Kenneth and Harold Smouse; and two sisters, Glendora Shanty and Doris Battagila.

A private service will be conducted for the family by Rev. Brian Borger of the First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.

Memorial contributions may be made to local Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.