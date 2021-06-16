Helen B. Kuhn, 98, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Helen was born on July 22, 1922 in Titusville to the late Claude L. and Georgia (Alexander) Burdick.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Helen was formerly employed by her brothers at Burdick Builders Supply.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Titusville Garden Club and Acacia Chapter #30 O.E.S.
Helen enjoyed golfing, reading, playing bridge, taking walks and being surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her son, Jim Kuhn and companion, Martha Miller, of Titusville; daughter-in-law, Joan Gates, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Jason Kuhn, of Titusville, Brian Gates, of Pleasantville, Cheryl Burton and husband, Robert, of Tionesta, Darla Gates, of Titusville, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Kuhn, whom she married on Sept. 10, 1948. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Gates; three brothers, Robert, William and Theodore Burdick, and a sister, Margery Wescoat.
No public services are being observed.
A private memorial service is being conducted for the family by Rev. Larry Reitz, of the First United Methodist Church.
Inurnment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.