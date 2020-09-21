Aime S. Casey, 76, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning Sept. 20, 2020 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Aime was born Feb. 16, 1944 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Earl and Edith Armstrong Hancox. She was married to Clarence Casey who preceded her in death on April 28, 1991.
Aime was a graduate of Townville High School. She had been employed as a ward clerk at the Titusville Area Hospital for a number of years from where she retired.
Aime enjoyed reading, watching birds, and listening to country music. She loved her pet dog “Opal”. She enjoyed watching football, especially her favorite team, the New York Jets.
Aime is survived by her twin daughters, Edith Robinson, of Titusville, and Anna Casey and her companion, Bradley Ramey, of Titusville; an adopted granddaughter, Nakoma Millard; a sister, Mina Jackson of Titusville; a nephew, Duane Jackson and wife Cathy of Titusville; a great niece, Karen Young and husband, Steve, of Townville; and great nephews, Miles Fetterhoff, of Florida, James and Robert Fetterhoff, both of Meadville, and Kevin Fetterhoff, of Conneaut, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Robinson and a nephew, David Jackson.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
