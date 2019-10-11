Betty L. Cook, 77 of Guys Mills passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community. Arrangements will be announced by the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 33353 N. Main St., Townville.
Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 5:00 am
Betty L. Cook, 77 of Guys Mills passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community. Arrangements will be announced by the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 33353 N. Main St., Townville.
