Ruesch, Dale August, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in Glen Allen. Born on June 19, 1937 to Elmer (Sam) and Bernadette Averill Ruesch, he was predeceased by his parents and brother, James Ruesch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Larkin Ruesch; daughter, Karen Dieringer (Brian); son, David; grandchildren, Kurt Dieringer (Alexandra), Brett Dieringer, Hunter Ruesch, Noelle Ruesch; great-granddaughter, Kenley Dieringer; sister, Audrey (Charles) August, and several nieces and nephews.
Dale grew up in rural western Pennsylvania and attended a one-room school for his primary education, which his grandchildren loved hearing about. He graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1954. He graduated from Grove City College and his business career was spent in technical service, sales and marketing in the chemical industry.
He was an ordained elder and deacon in the Presbyterian Church (PCUSA). His family was always his top priority. He set an outstanding example for them with his integrity, honesty and work ethic.
Interment will be private and a service of memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.