Stephen William Strawbridge, 64, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born in Titusville, Pennsylvania on May 15, 1956. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Pennsylvania in 1975. He served 20 years in the US Air Force and retired in 1995.
Steve is survived by his son, Duster Strawbridge, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; daughter, Carrie Carter, of Lynn Haven, Florida; sister, Laura Hart of Titusville, Pennsylvania; nephew Clyde Hart (Andrea), of Meadville, Pennsylvania; niece, Melissa Taylor (Michael), of Titusville Pennsylvania; and several great nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Carner; father, William Strawbridge, and an infant brother and sister.
Steve loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed cooking. He also was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR fan.
The family has chosen to hold a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Harbor Docks Restaurant, 538 Harbor Blvd, Destin, Florida.
Expressions of love and sympathy can be viewed or submitted online at mclaughlinmortuary.com.
