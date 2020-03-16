Charles W. Parker, 85, of Guys Mills, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St., Meadville. A full obituary will be published in the coming days.
