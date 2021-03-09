Martha Estella Livermore, 81, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, died at home on Friday, March 5, 2021, of pulmonary fibrosis after an extended illness.
Martha was born in Cambridge Springs on Nov. 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Salen Smith.
She died sharing scripture with her loving, devoted husband, Dale U. Livermore, by her side. She and Dale were childhood sweethearts and were married for nearly 63 years. Martha graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1957, Clarion University School of Nursing (RN), Middletown Community College with an associates degree in applied science (music) and also received a bachelor of science degree in special education from Clarion University.
Martha worked as a registered nurse, school nurse, behavioral therapist, music teacher, therapeutic riding instructor, special education teacher and equitation instructor specializing in dressage. She was co-founder and director of Foxview Manor Therapeutic Riding School.
Martha was a faithful church member and partner in ministry with Dale at multiple churches, teaching marriage enrichment seminars along with many other areas of service. She is remembered as an avid teacher and mentor of the Bible for many people, especially women. Her love of music and singing blessed many people. She loved raising, training and showing Morgan horses with her family’s SonTree Stables.
Martha, a lifelong learner and teacher of human growth and development, was creative, innovative and loved life to its fullest. Later in life, she and Dale began raising sheep, developing a sheep dairy and cheese-making operation. As an artisan in the wool industry, she created many garments and rugs using the wool from her sheep.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Livermore.
Survivors include her husband, Dale, whom she married on April 25, 1958; sons; D. Christopher (Carla) Livermore, Paul (Julie) Livermore, and daughter, Sonya Livermore; three grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Livermore, Margo Livermore and Shane Livermore, and four great-grandchildren, Nehemiah, Emerson, Boaz and Aurora.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Patrick Lenox and Rev. Donald Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Millers Station Cemetery. To send condolences, visit vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
