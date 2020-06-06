Betty Jane Mallory, 83, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Betty was born on May 15, 1937, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Herman and Grace Smith Marsh. She was married to Duane Kenneth Mallory on April 17, 1958, at Clymer, New York. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2016.
Betty was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1955.
Betty was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church.
She had previously been employed at the former Fisher Big Wheel, Bargain World and Robinson’s Wallcoverings. She had also worked in child care for many years.
Betty is survived by a son, Arthur Mallory and wife, Jody, of Titusville; a daughter, Susan Buchan and husband, Brian, of Huntersville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Tiffany Donor, Kenneth Mallory, Taylor Buchan, Andra Buchan, Wesley Brown and Kendra Jarjenski; great-grandchildren, Ridik, Keegan, Kalleigh, Denny, Abigail, William, Isabella, Cailynn, Audrina, Madison, Brooklyn, Paisley, Oakleigh, Kaison and Kinsleigh and several nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed. Friends may attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St. Titusville, with Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to VNA of Crawford County, 149 N. Main St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
