Donna Marie Claypoole, 74, of Fink Road, Centerville, died Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Donna was born on Aug. 17, 1946 in Titusville to the late Donald and Ethel (Watkins) Proper Sr.
She attended Titusville High School.
Donna was a member of the former Titusville PNA and was a longtime driver for the Amish community.
She is survived by five children; Albert Claypoole, of Titusville, Jim Claypoole Jr., of Centerville, Patricia Claypoole Ross, of Corry, Barbara Miller and husband, Robert, of Centerville, Robert Claypoole and wife, Charlotte, of Centerville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Proper and Donald Proper Jr., both of Titusville; Betty Krizo, of Union City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Claypoole Sr.; a longtime companion, Robert A. Anderson; two brothers, Robert and Harold Proper, and a sister, Shirley Ploss.
No services are being conducted.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
