Mrs. Marlene M. Rodgers, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Titusville on Aug. 16, 1935, to the late Albert and Ruby Sprandle Hartwig.
Marlene married Wayne M. Rodgers on June 5, 1954, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2015.
She was a cook at various establishments in the area including the Oaks Tavern, Colonel Drake Hotel, University of Pittsburgh, and Cross Creek Resort.
Marlene was a past member of Lady Drake Rebekah Lodge and the Titusville Moose Family Center Lodge 94.
She enjoyed all children, making beer bread, Sunday dinners, canning, yard sales, and collecting bells with her husband. She will also be remembered for her long shot from Titusville to Cherrytree for her 10 point buck.
Marlene is survived by her seven children, Wayne “Mike” Rodgers, of Titusville, Linda Rodgers and Bill, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Beth Beers and husband, Stub, of Titusville, Jon Rodgers and wife, Rose, of Hydetown, Rita Jolly and husband, Eugene, of Holley, New York, Tonia McGarvie and husband, Greg, of Centerville, and Donald “Donny” Rodgers, of Titusville; the following grandchildren, Natasha Ruth and husband, Dean, of Montana, Robert Fielding and wife, Amy, of Illinois, Randy Fielding, of South Carolina, Amanda Gilson and husband, Wayne “Alan,” of Titusville, Shawn Rodgers and wife, Joann, of Fauncetown, Amy Riley and husband, Corey, of Pleasantville, Robert Jolly and wife, Tiffany, of Hamlin, New York, William Jolly and wife, Tiffany, of Rochester, New York, Isaac Jolly and fiancée, Clair, of Hamlin, New York, Donald McGarvie and wife, Lynn, of Pleasantville, Trevis McGarvie and wife, Jen, of Pleasantville, Tim McGarvie, of Centerville, Terra Rodgers and husband, Dan, of Enterprise, Tia Diegleman and husband, John, of Centerville, Jerod Rodgers and companion, Casey, of Cambridge Springs, and Don Rodgers and wife, Tracy, of Kentucky; 50 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special mama to all her grandkids and extra kids, Debi, Kellie, Lucy, Deb, Venus, and many more; special friends, Margaret Fenstermaker, of Titusville, and Russ and Donna Yoas, of Townville; and special neighbor Bill James.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marguerite Myers and Hazel Loker; and a brother, Leslie Hartwig.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., 1721 Dempseytown-Gresham Road, Titusville, for close family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA, 16354, or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Crawford County and their nurses, Stacy, Kate, Lisa and Audrey.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.