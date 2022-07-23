Patina L. Nuhfer, 64, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Thursday evening July 21, 2022 at Embassy of Park Avenue Rehabilitation Center in Meadville following an extended illness.
Patina was born on Sept. 27, 1957 in Oil City, Pa., a daughter of the late Donald L. Nuhfer and Emagene “Jeanne” Larson.
Patina was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1975.
She enjoyed reading, walking and listening to music.
Patina is survived by several cousins which include, Tomi Sample, of Pleasantville, Steve Young, of Meadville, Kietha Hazlett, of Townville and Terrie Kissell, of Monmouth, Illinois.
No public calling hours or service will be observed. Private interment will be in Clarion Cemetery, Clarion, Pa.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
