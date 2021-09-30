Richard Wollrab Roeder (Dick), of Titusville, died on Sept. 27, 2021. Mr. Roeder was born in Titusville on May 14, 1934, the son of the late William Gottlieb Roeder and Gladys Harrison Roeder.
Following graduation from the Colestock High School, Class of 1952, he attended the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in Economics in 1956. He then studied for a license as a Certified Public Accountant and received his certificate on Jan. 25, 1960.
On June 9, 1961, he married Nancy York Blum. He continued to practice as a CPA until the fall of 1965, at which time he enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1969 and started his law practice in Titusville. Dick was a member of Titusville Lodge 264 of the BPOE, having served as Exalted Ruler in 1961. He was also a member of various Masonic Orders and he was a member of Titusville Lodge F&AM for over 50 years.
Dick served as one of two Trustees managing the John Nesbit and Sarah Henne Reese Charitable Foundation since 1989, during which time the fund more than tripled in size while distributing over $18,000,000 by the year 2020.
Dick served for many years on the Advisory Board of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. During the 12 years that he served as Chairman of that Board, he served on committees of the University in Oakland and served three, two-year terms as a trustee of the University.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and served as an elder.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy Roeder, of Titusville; a daughter, Ruth Roeder, of Titusville; two sons, James Y. Roeder and his son, Casey James, of Titusville, and Daniel H. Roeder and his wife, Angie, and their two children, Matthew and Sarah, of Vienna, Virginia. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth F. Roeder and two brothers, William and Joseph Roeder.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville Presbyterian Church or to Pitt/Titusville Education and Training Hub.
