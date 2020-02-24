Shelley Lynn Snyder, 57, of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca, following an extended battle with cancer.
Shelley was born on June 14, 1962, in Titusville to the late Arthur C. and Marcie Kightlinger Covell. She married Kenneth G. Snyder on June 6, 1987.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1980, and Penn State Behrend in Erie with a degree in Accounting.
Shelley was employed by the State of Pennsylvania for 32 years as a sales tax auditor.
She enjoyed making jewelry, traveling and collecting seashells at the outer banks in Avon, North Carolina.
Shelley is survived by her husband Ken, of Pleasantville; two children, Dale Snyder, of Titusville, Darcy Snyder, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Darla Hancher and husband, George, of Harmony; two brothers, Arthur L. Covell and wife, Joyce, of Pleasantville, Randy D. Covell and wife, Penny, of Oil City; her dog, Tia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow, with Pastor Leroy Learn of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
