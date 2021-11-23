Charles Frank Chappel Jr., 59, of Chase Road, Spartansburg, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Charles was born on April 8, 1962, in Palmer, Masssachusetts to the late Charles F. Sr. and Delene I. (Belado) Chappel. He married Tammy Simmons Herrick on June 30, 2001.
He graduated high school in Massachusetts and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Charlie had associates degrees in culinary arts and water mechanics. He operated Charlie’s Auto Repair and most recently cooked at Gina’s Restaurant in Centerville.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Tammy Chappel, of Spartansburg; his children, Alexandra Bemis and husband, Andrew of Grover, North Carolina, Edward Herrick II, of Spartansburg, Ashley Herrick and Emily Chappel, both of Meadville; his grandchildren, Tammy Jane, Xander Charles, Sophia Renee, Melody Esther and Oliver Tate; his sisters, Kelly Chappel-Farley of Warwick, Massachusetts, Corrine Chappel, of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, Winnie Chappel, of Vero Beach, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Perkins.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
