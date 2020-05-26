Anthony J. “Tony” Zdarko, Jr., 84, passed from this life on his 84th birthday, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Warren General Hospital, Warren, Pennsylvania.
He was born on May 25, 1936, in Titusville, to the late Anthony J. and Mary Jane Matkovich Zdarko, Sr. Tony was a resident of Warren for the past 48 years, moving to Warren from Black Ash, Pennsylvania.
He was a 1957 graduate of Titusville High School and served in the National Guard in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He was employed as a truck driver for many years, with Crossett Trucking, Inc., retiring from there in 2000. He had previously been employed as a meat cutter at J.J. Meats, of Meadville, and at the former Super Duper, of Titusville. He also worked at the family farm, Valley View Turkey Farm, of Titusville. He was a member of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, where he attended daily mass and was a former fourth degree member of the Titusville Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.
His greatest joys in life were spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Kathleen Gibson Zdarko, whom he married on June 9, 1960, in Titusville; seven children, Theresa Gustafson (David), Lisa Zdarko and fiancé, Charles Neal, Jr., John Zdarko (Mary Beth), Joseph Zdarko and his companion, Bonnie Drayer, Thomas Zdarko, Julie Meabon, all of Warren, Edwin Zdarko (Karen), of Cherry Grove; one sister, Catherine Baldwin, of Amherst, New York; two brothers, Edward Zdarko (Barbara), of Titusville and Paul Zdarko, of San Diego, California; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to CDC restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, Pastor, officiating. Livestream viewing of the funeral can be seen by going to the Anthony J. Zdarko, Jr. funeral service on Facebook. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Holy Redeemer Church Building Center Fund, 11 Russell St., Warren, Pa., 16365. Email condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
