Jo Anne Boyer, 92, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence.
Jo Anne was born on June 12, 1927 at Little Rock, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Dome Myers.
She was married to James W. Boyer on June 5, 1944. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2002.
Jo Anne had been employed at many jobs during her life. She and her husband were owners of the former Texaco North Star service station on Route 8 South in Titusville. She had driven bus for the Titusville Area School District; was manager of the Montgomery Ward Store in Oil City; was Parts and Service Manager for Lyle W. Peebles Motors; worked at the Titusville Veterinary Clinic; worked for the OC&T Railroad; and volunteered at the Titusville Area Hospital.
She enjoyed outdoor work, gardening, flowers, sitting on the porch and watching wildlife, mowing grass, splitting wood, hunting, fishing and was an avid horseback rider. She also enjoyed her pet dog “Little Art,” who survives.
Jo Anne is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Tarr and husband Donald, Jr., of Titusville; a son, Charles Boyer, of Meadville; six grandchildren, Rodney Boyer and wife Diane, Kristy Gray, Eric Boyer and wife Tammy, Tefanie Boyer and companion, Cody Jackson, Chad Boyer and wife Desiree, and Shawn Boyer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Robert Coutler and wife, Patty.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother.
No public visitation or service will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society 286 S. Main St. Seneca, Pa. 16346.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.