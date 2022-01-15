Judith M. Maseman, 84, of E. Main St., Titusville passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital with family at her side following a period of declining health.
Judith was born on Dec. 9, 1937, in Titusville to the late C. Reginald and Katherine (Johnstone) McDonnell. She married William A. Maseman on Aug. 10, 1957. Mr. Maseman preceded her in death on May 31, 2015.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1955.
Judy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Titusville Area Garden Club.
She and Bill spent 25 wonderful years at their cottage at Chautauqua Lake boating and skiing. She was a great cook and homemaker. Judy enjoyed nature walks and bird watching. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Judith is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Maseman and wife, Faye, of Titusville; a granddaughter, Autumn Elizabeth Maseman, of Titusville; sisters, Joyce McCormick, Jean Spence and husband, Ken; a special friend, Debbie Spence, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Mellon.
No services are being observed.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodlawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 97, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
