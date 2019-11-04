Phalla S. Scott, 97, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning Oct. 31, 2019, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Phalla was born on March 28, 1922, in Sigel, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Nettie Heidinger Spence.
Phalla was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. Following graduation she worked for the Venango County Blind Association.
She was married to James Mac Scott on Dec. 24, 1941. After her marriage she acquired a Ship’s Librarian Certificate which allowed her to make some trips aboard ship with her husband who was a Merchant Marine. Some of her travels took her to Havana, Cuba, through the Panama Canal and several other foreign ports. Mr. Scott preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1962.
Phalla was a life member of the former Acacia Chapter No. 30, O.E.S. She was an avid reader, talented seamstress, enjoyed playing bridge and collecting dolls. Renamed by her grandchildren, she eventually became Lalla to almost everyone. Her home at 602 E. Walnut St. was the hub for family and friends to gather. She always had a pot of coffee, any kind of candy you could imagine and a willing ear to listen.
Phalla is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Scott and Jayme Scott Owens, both of Titusville, and Susan Scott, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; a son-in-law, Dennis Pattison, of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Kristen Samonsky and husband, John, of New Market, Maryland, Ashleigh English and husband, Patrick Nosko, of Titusville, Tyler English and wife, Carrie, of Pleasantville, Jesse Pattison and wife, Vicky, of Alpena, Michigan, James Pattison, of Titusville, Shalyn Boshek and husband, Alec, of Wilkes Barre, Shawn Owens and companion, Nicole Burns, of Pleasantville, Shelby Peterson and husband, Tyler, of Titusville; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wade Spence and wife, Alice, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen Scott Pattison and Vicki Scott; six brothers, Lester, Floyd, Kenneth, Fred, Wayne, and David Spence; and a sister, Ethel Thayer and her husband William.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Mr. Thomas Newcombe officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to the YWCA, 201 N. Franklin St., Titusville, or to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA, 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.