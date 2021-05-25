Arthur Clayton McCune, of Pittsfield, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1948. Growing up in Grand Valley, he attended Titusville schools and graduated from Titusville High School in 1966. He graduated from Penn State University. He taught shop and mechanical drafting at Tidioute High School and later at Warren County Christian School. After leaving teaching, he worked at Torpedo Wire and Strip and then Ellwood Crankshaft.
Art loved people. He especially loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren remember four wheeler rides and being pulled on the sled behind the wheeler in the winter. He made a special toboggan to pull all seven of the grandkids at once.
Nieces and nephews remember his teasing, his rescuing them from ditches and special water battles.
Art was a self-proclaimed member of the Smokey Mountain Boys, mostly consisting of his brothers-in-law. His hobby was woodworking. His house and children’s houses are filled with these labors of love.
Art loved to volunteer at his home church of Pittsfield Otterbein, Love INC and Second Harvest Food Bank, because he knew that was a way to show the love of Christ to the community.
Art married Bonnie Hannah on June 10, 1972. She survives him. Art was a loving husband, father, Papa, uncle, brother, brother-in-law and friend. Also surviving are his daughter, Angie (Mike) Bojaczko, of Pittsfield; his son, Jake (Jaime) McCune, of Youngsville; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Bojaczko, Xavier Mowrey, Julia Bojaczko, Caden McCune, Mikey Bojaczko, Wyatt McCune and Jonathan Bojaczko; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends, Kip Smith and Ted Johnson.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father, Fred McCune, in 1954, his mother, Julia Sowles, in May, 2002; his brothers, Raymond McCune and Dean McCune; his sisters, Edeth McClellan and Thelma Patteson; in-laws, Clyde and Bernice Hannah, Mike Hannah, Shannon Hannah, and Sandra Morrison; nephew, Bruce Michael Bean; niece, Jacqueline Ann Check; in-law and friend, Jim Upton, and friend, Bernie Switzer.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 26, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 258 Dalrymple Street, Pittsfield, Pa. 16340, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Thursday at 11a.m. with the Rev. Nate Fugate, pastor, assisted by Josh Baker. Burial will take place at St. Jacqueline Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Youngsville Branch Fellowship, 103 E. Main Street, Youngsville, Pa. 16371.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.