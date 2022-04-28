Cristi Sue Kirkwood (nee Feevey), RN, passed peacefully in her home with her family by her side on April 25, 2022.
Cristi was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on May 9, 1964 to the late Carol and Ted Feevey Jr., of Chapmanville. She started working in nursing homes as an aid from the time she finished high school and knew at that young age that she had a true passion for caring for others.
After her daughters had both started school, Cristi started studying to be a Registered Nurse at Baylor University in Belton, Texas, while her husband was assigned to Fort Hood. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1996, she moved to the greater D.C. area and took a year working in renal care at Washington Hospital Center. From there, she became the school nurse where her daughters were attending middle school. She was active in cheering on all three of her children in their numerous school activities until her son graduated in 2019.
After returning to Pennsylvania, she had a very long, successful career in nursing home care. She was a wound nurse, assistant director of nursing, and director of nursing for many years before becoming an agency nurse working in long-term care facilities. Following her diagnosis of brain cancer and ensuing operation in September 2021, Cristi was no longer able to work.
Cristi is survived by her brother, David (Michelle) Feevey; her husband of 38 years, Richard; her children, Alexa Kirkwood, Heather Charlesworth and Ishmael Kirkwood, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her grandson, Trenton Charlesworth.
Cristi thoroughly enjoyed reading and had a passion for animals. She volunteered at the SPCA, where she adopted many otherwise unwanted dogs. She also kept a couple of cats around to keep her warm at night.
Those wishing to make contributions in her loving memory should make donations in her name to any charity you feel appropriate. There were too many organizations that she had a passion for, and as long as you are giving, that’s all she would care about.
She will be laid to rest in the Chapmanville (Pa.) cemetery near her Mom and Dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.