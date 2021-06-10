Gary D. Shreffler, 60, of Lerna, Illinois, formerly of Flora, Illinois and Corry, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He was born in Titusville, to Donald and Sally Shreffler, of Flora, Illinois, the oldest of three children.
Gary was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Betty Borland, of Pleasantville, and paternal grandparents, Gerald and Winifred Shreffler, of Townville.
Gary served his country for 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and had been stationed at places all over the U.S. And beyond. He also lived in Spain and worked for the Spanish government, designing, testing and teaching aircraft engine reparation and maintenance.
He recently retired from Stevens Industries in Teutopolis, Illinois. Gary loved hunting, tinkering with motors, repairing anything and tending to his goat, Esmerelda, and his chickens and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy, of Lerna, Illinois; parents, Donald and Sally Shreffler, of Flora, Illinois; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Debra and Mark Hilliard, of Flora and Donna and Chuck Wolke, of Montrose, Illinois; three children, Kyle Shreffler, of Clay City, Illinois, Kody Shreffler, of Flora, and Kristen Young (Matt Miller), of Louisville, Illinois, five grandchildren and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall pavilion on Saturday, June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your favorite memory of Gary and help the family celebrate.
His ashes will rest here in the Allegheny Mountains, where he was raised.
