Robert R. “Yogi” Volkstadt, 75, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Yogi was born on May 4, 1946 in Rouen, France, a son of the late Dana and Raymonde Dupuis Volkstadt. He was married to Judy Lewis on Jan. 4, 1975 in Hydetown.
Yogi was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1965. He began his career 52 years ago in the cold roll department with Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. and worked for all the transitional companies associated with them until present day, where he served as the warehouse manager for the present company, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. He loved his work and was a devoted employee.
Yogi was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 until 1969, at which time he was honorably discharged.
He was a member of St. Walburga Church; a life member of the Knights of Columbus; and a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW. Yogi enjoyed riding motorcycles, building classic car models, riding trails on his bicycle, going to the casino, reading and dining out. He enjoyed most spending time with his granddaughters and going to their sporting events.
Yogi is survived by his wife, Judy, of Titusville; two children, Amber Tingley and husband, J.T., of Canadohta Lake and Adam Volkstadt, of Meadville, and two special granddaughters, Abigail and Alyssa Tingley.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 from noon to 1 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be conducted.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.