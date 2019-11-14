Edward Terry Ashbaugh, 76, died on Nov. 13, 2019, at his home in Tidioute, Pennsylvania, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. He passed from this life surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Ashbaugh was born in Alum Rock, Clarion County on Nov. 27, 1942, the son of Edward and Ethelda (Neely) Ashbaugh.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Rosemary (Kennevan) Ashbaugh; his son, Ian Ashbaugh and wife, Rebecca Yeager; his daughter Rachel Ashbaugh, his daughter Neely (Ashbaugh) Stealey and husband, Eric Stealey; and son, Kenneth Jones and wife, Elizabeth (Tate) Jones; a sister, Rachel Ellen (Ashbaugh) Ritts and husband, Joseph Ritts; his beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline, Mia, Kai and Taylor. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Vincent Ashbaugh of Chicago.
Terry attended Clarion University and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He graduated with a B.A. in education and later took graduate credits at Penn State and Clarion University where he briefly worked as a site boss and lab technician in the anthropology department.
Terry was a dedicated teacher. His career began at Tidioute Middle/High School in the Social Studies department where he taught world cultures and geography for 14 years. He then transferred to Youngsville High School where he retired after 17 years.
Terry was a passionate, competitive tennis player. He spent years playing in the community league in Warren and numerous summer hours playing doubles with Rose and his children. In his later years he competed with a close-knit group of men in Titusville.
Terry was an avid birder, birding across the U.S. and around the world, amassing an extensive life list. He also participated in the annual Warren County Christmas Bird Count.
Terry was a world traveler having visited four continents. In retirement he had the opportunity to explore places that he taught about including Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Russia and Japan. He said that standing beside and actually touching the Great Pyramid at Giza was astounding.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1010 Follett Run Road, Warren, on Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a short ceremony at 3. If you have fond memories of or good stories about Mr. Ashbaugh, please stop by and share them with us.
Please R.S.V.P. on Facebook at Events, Terry Ashbaugh Celebration of Life, or leave a message, at (814) 688-0196.
Arrangements are being made by McKinney Funeral Home in Youngsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Warren Majengo Foundation or Tamarak Wildlife Center would be appreciated.
