Norma I. Copeland, 90, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Norma was born on March 8, 1931 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Earl and Georgia Strawbridge Proper. She was married to Ronald R. Copeland on Feb. 18, 1950 at Diamond.
She had attended the Sunville school and was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville.
Norma was last employed as a nurse’s aide at Wesbury United Methodist Community. She and her husband had owned and operated the former Diamond Store. She had also been employed at Armstrong Studio and the Presbyterian Home in Titusville, and at GTE Sylvania.
Norma was a member of the Diamond United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and crocheting. She enjoyed most spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family enjoyed her baking, especially her pies.
Norma is survived by her husband, Ron, with whom she just celebrated their 72 years of marriage; four children, Jim Copeland and wife, Judy, of Guys Mills, Doug Copeland and wife, Eileen, of Guys Mills, Sandra Lawrence and husband, Rolland, of Franklin, and Christine McCrory and husband, Keith, of Kirtland, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jonathan Brian Copeland and Kelly Renee Copeland, and three sisters, Cecile Hummer, Ruth Baer and Donna Gelo.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted, with Rev. Mark Rusnak of Asera Care Hospice officiating.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Diamond United Methodist Church, 1206 Meadville Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 Rt. 19, South Unit 1A P.O. Box 944, Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
