Coen David Riley, infant son of Clifford and Karla Olsen Riley of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after being born earlier that day.
In addition to his parents, Coen is survived by a brother, Warren James Riley; his maternal grandparents, Karyn and Pete Olsen, of Titusville; maternal great grandmother, Julia Olsen, of Centerville; paternal grandparents, Shelvy and David Riley, of Pleasantville; paternal great grandfather, Charles Beers, of Titusville; an aunt, Amy Good and husband, Tim, of Mt. Joy; an uncle, Dillon Olsen and wife, Alisha, of Titusville; numerous cousins which include first cousins, Landin and Deklin Olsen, Courtney Weaver and Clayton Roxberry.
He was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, Lawrence Olsen, and Dennis and Joan Hutchison; and paternal great grandparents, Hazel Beers and Leslie and Betty Riley.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Life Springs Worship Center, 134 E. Central Ave., Titusville, at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Rev. Robert Hawk officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to trisomy.org online or mail to SOFT President 2982 South Union St. Rochester, NY, 14624; or to any pro-life organization.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.