Marcia P. Ploski, 94, formerly of Centerville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 14, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville.
Marcia was born on Aug. 18, 1925 at Lowell, Maine, a daughter of the late Haller and Alice Olmstead Priest. She was married to Walter Ploski on March 2, 1946 at Westbrook, Maine. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2008.
Marcia was a graduate of Higgins Classical Institute at Charleston, Maine. She had been employed at Ethan Allen in Union City as an inspector for 10 years.
She was a former member of the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading and playing cards.
Marcia is survived by numerous nieces and nephews which include, Ellen Ford, of Orrington, Maine and special friend, Carol Green, of Centerville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Stevens and Charles Priest; and three sisters, Ellen Shorey, Phyllis Carrier and Grace Fossett.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Randolph Twp., Pa.
Memorials may be made to any chapter of the Humane Society.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.