Joan E. Rathburn, 93, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Joan was born on Oct. 26, 1927 in Warren, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Fulton Mangini. She was married to John A. Rathburn on June 28, 1948, in Warren. He preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1986.
Joan was a graduate of Warren High School, Class of 1946, and a graduate of Fellor’s Beauty School in 1947.
Joan was a member of St. Walburga Church. She enjoyed reading and knitting.
She is survived by a son, Timothy Rathburn and his wife, Wanda, of Titusville; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by three brothers, Fay, Robert and Gail Mangini; and two sisters, Helen Ewing and Mary Quiggle.
A private service for the family will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
