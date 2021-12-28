Richard E. “Dick” Wonderling, 81, of Stewart Road, Centerville passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at his residence.
Dick was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Worthville to the late John R. Sr. and Mary A. (Balatine) Wonderling. He married Verna Vanguilder on Oct. 18, 1980 in Titusville.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Dick was employed for over 20 years at Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation in the straightening Department.
He was a member of the Oil City Methodist Church and most recently at Rometown Community Church.
Dick enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, doing crossword puzzles and going to the Titusville Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Verna, of Centerville; his children, Richard Wonderling Sr. and wife, Sheri, of Leeper, Jeffrey Wonderling and wife, Tina, of Cooperstown, and Tami Wonderling and companion, Mike Daley, of Tionesta; stepchildren, Sherry Brown and husband, Timothy, of Centerville, Patricia Proper and husband, Clair, of Centerville, Dianna Sellen and husband, Darel, of Titusville, and Paul Snyder and wife, Susan, of Spartansburg; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; two sisters, Elaine Hallberg and husband, David, of Spartansburg, and Dorothy Burrows, of Titusville, and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, John Wonderling Jr. and Charles Wonderling, and a sister, Cathryn Young.
A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at the Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 with Pastor Timothy Harger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rometown Community Church at the address above.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
