Robert F. Hart, Sr., 69, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 8, 2021 at the Corry Manor.
Bob was born on July 4, 1951 in Titusville, a son of the late Howard and Wanda Slayton Hart, and step-mother Thelma Nason Hart.
Bob was married to Eva Justeen McCool for 46 years.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1971. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He entered the service in 1972 at Ft. Dix and served in Italy and Germany as a Lance Missile operator. He was honorably discharged in 1978.
Bob had attended Mt. Carmel Tabernacle. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger. He was an avid Steeler fan; enjoyed playing bingo and going out to eat. He enjoyed most being with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Eva of Titusville; two sons, Robert F. Hart, Jr. and, wife, Christina, and Daniel E. Hart, all of Titusville; three grandchildren, Britney, Jayce and Aurora Hart; two brothers, William Hart and, wife, Barb, and M. Richard Hart and, wife, Barb; two step-brothers, Raymond and Donald Fenton; a step-sister, Edna Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard H. Hart, Jr.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12th at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 with Pastor Dana Lewis of the Mt. Carmel Tabernacle officiating.
Full military rites will be conducted with officers and members of the local veteran’s organizations.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Titusville Food Bank 134 W. Central Ave. Titusville, PA 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
