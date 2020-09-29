Thelma Shorts Crum Bunce, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation with her beloved children by her side.
She was born on May 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Earnest L. and Rhea Wood Shorts.
Thelma enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing cards, looking at the leaves in the fall, making homemade bread and enjoyed the beauty of nature.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Crum, of Centerville, and Patricia Thrush and her husband, Brian, of Summerville, Pennsylvania; her son, Eugene Ray Crum and his wife, Bonnie, of Centerville and 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Russell R. Crum; her sisters, Gladys, Agnes, Neva and Evelyn and her brothers Arthur and Everett.
Friends and family are invited to call at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360 on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2.
Burial will take place at Kingsley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335, AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1(A, Waterford, Pa. 16441 or to the Pleasantville Community Church, 343 W State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Thelma’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.